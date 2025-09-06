Saudi Arabia to head Arab Experts Group on Counter-Terrorism

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Council of Arab League at the level of Foreign Ministers has appointed Saudi Arabia’s Col. Nasser Al-Subaie as chairman of the Arab Experts Group on Counter-Terrorism for a two-year term.



The decision was taken at the conclusion of the Council’s 164th regular session held in Cairo. The Council appointed Qatari Ambassador Saad Al-Tamimi as chairman of the Standing Committee for Administrative and Financial Affairs for a two-year term, while Palestinian Ambassador Fayed Mustafa was appointed Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League for a five-year term, effective from the date of assuming his duties.



The council approved the renewal of the contracts of the heads of the League's missions in Madrid, Berlin, Paris, Argentina, New Delhi, Moscow, London, and the League's office in Somalia. The contracts were renewed for a period of one year under the same current conditions, and that is in accordance with the regulations adopted by the General Secretariat.



The Council also approved the appointment of Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Zaben to head one of the vacant Arab League missions or offices abroad for a two-year term.