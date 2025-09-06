search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia to head Arab Experts Group on Counter-Terrorism

September 06, 2025
The 164th regular session of the Council of Arab League at the level of Foreign Ministers was held in Cairo.
The 164th regular session of the Council of Arab League at the level of Foreign Ministers was held in Cairo.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Council of Arab League at the level of Foreign Ministers has appointed Saudi Arabia’s Col. Nasser Al-Subaie as chairman of the Arab Experts Group on Counter-Terrorism for a two-year term.

The decision was taken at the conclusion of the Council’s 164th regular session held in Cairo. The Council appointed Qatari Ambassador Saad Al-Tamimi as chairman of the Standing Committee for Administrative and Financial Affairs for a two-year term, while Palestinian Ambassador Fayed Mustafa was appointed Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League for a five-year term, effective from the date of assuming his duties.

The council approved the renewal of the contracts of the heads of the League's missions in Madrid, Berlin, Paris, Argentina, New Delhi, Moscow, London, and the League's office in Somalia. The contracts were renewed for a period of one year under the same current conditions, and that is in accordance with the regulations adopted by the General Secretariat.

The Council also approved the appointment of Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Zaben to head one of the vacant Arab League missions or offices abroad for a two-year term.


September 06, 2025
45 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
20,882 violators of residency, border security, and labor laws arrested in a week
hour ago

20,882 violators of residency, border security, and labor laws arrested in a week

SAUDI ARABIA
Over 47,000 transport violations detected during 340,000 TGA inspections in August
3 hours ago

Over 47,000 transport violations detected during 340,000 TGA inspections in August

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia emerges global leader in charitable and relief work with over SR528 billion in aid  
4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia emerges global leader in charitable and relief work with over SR528 billion in aid  