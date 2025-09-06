Security, rights, and growth

The Human Rights Commission’s recent meeting hosted at Okaz brought the Commission together with a circle of opinion writers for an open exchange on rights in Saudi Arabia.



What stood out was not the venue itself, but the substance: a national institution engaging directly with voices from the media, underscoring that human rights are treated as a subject of public dialogue rather than a closed administrative file.



The discussion was both rich and reassuring, highlighting how the Commission’s initiatives extend to foreigners in the Kingdom — residents, workers, visitors, tourists, and investors alike.



For any foreigner, security is the first guarantee. Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a safe destination, welcoming millions of pilgrims annually while also opening its doors to cultural and leisure tourism.



What underpins this image is not only infrastructure, but also a robust legal and institutional framework that safeguards personal safety and public order.



Security is not separate from human rights; it is their foundation.



Equally important is the institutionalization of rights as part of the Kingdom’s development strategy.



The Human Rights Commission has moved the conversation from abstract principles to concrete policies.



One of its most significant initiatives has been its collaboration with the Ministry of Education to embed human rights into school curricula and, in time, into university courses.



This step ensures that principles of dignity, fairness, and responsibility are not left to legislation alone but are taught as part of daily education.



In the long run, this fosters a society where respect for rights is second nature — a reassurance not only for citizens but also for expatriates raising their children in the Kingdom.



Investors, in particular, look beyond financial incentives.



They seek certainty: contracts that can be enforced, ownership that is protected, and disputes that are resolved fairly.



Recent legislative reforms — from the Companies Law to the Investment and Bankruptcy regimes — reflect this assurance.



More importantly, they signal that rights and growth are interdependent.



A transparent rights framework attracts capital just as much as fiscal advantages do.



When foreigners see their professional and personal rights safeguarded, they are more likely to view the Kingdom not only as a market but as a home.



The Human Rights Commission has consistently emphasized that rights cannot be fragmented.



Freedom of expression cannot exist without security; women’s empowerment cannot advance without economic opportunity; and investors cannot thrive without the stability of rule of law.



This holistic view reinforces the credibility of the Saudi model, where rights are integrated into the fabric of national development rather than treated as isolated commitments.



Saudi Arabia’s approach to human rights is not defensive. Its message to the world is clear: it is a nation that seeks peace, strengthens peace, and places the development of its people at the center of all reforms.



In this context, security, rights, and growth are not parallel tracks but a single promise — a model that reassures foreigners and citizens alike that the Kingdom’s reforms are anchored in both stability and dignity.