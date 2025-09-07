Russia hits Kyiv government building

KYIV — Russia unleashed its largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began, firing more than 800 drones and missiles Sunday in a massive assault that struck the heart of Kyiv and damaged the Cabinet of Ministers building, authorities said.



At least two people, including a mother and her 3-month-old child, were killed.



Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 810 drones and decoys, along with 13 missiles of various types.



Spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat confirmed it was the largest Russian drone strike since the February 2022 invasion.



Air defenses shot down 747 drones and four missiles, the Air Force reported. Still, nine missiles and 54 drones hit targets at 33 locations across Ukraine, with debris falling at eight sites.



In Kyiv, Associated Press reporters saw smoke rising from the Cabinet of Ministers building.



Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the roof and upper floors were damaged, marking the first time the government headquarters had been hit.



“We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned,” she said.



Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said 20 others were injured in the attack, which struck at least 10 locations in the capital, including two residential buildings.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes as “a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war,” urging stronger sanctions on Russia and additional air defense systems.



“Every additional system saves civilians from these vile strikes. The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop killing; only political will is needed,” he said.



The Russian military claimed it targeted drone assembly sites, military airfields, radar stations and troop positions.



Sunday’s assault was the second mass Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv in two weeks, underscoring the escalation as hopes for peace talks fade.



European leaders have urged President Vladimir Putin to pursue negotiations, while Zelenskyy has said he is ready to meet Putin and has pressed US President Donald Trump to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow. — Agencies