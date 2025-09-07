Houthi drone hits Israel’s Ramon airport, airspace closed and flights halted

TEL AVIV — A drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi group struck Israel’s southern Ramon International Airport on Sunday, closing the airspace and halting flights, the Israeli military said.



Authorities said the Houthis launched multiple drones, some intercepted outside Israel, but at least one hit the passenger hall of the airport near Eilat. The Israel Airports Authority confirmed the strike.



One person was lightly injured by shrapnel, according to Israel’s rescue service Magen David Adom.



In May, a Houthi missile landed near Israel’s main airport, injuring four people and prompting airlines to suspend flights to Israel for months.



Israel later retaliated by striking and destroying Sanaa’s main airport in Yemen.



There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on Sunday’s strike, though the group often delays claiming responsibility.



The attack comes two weeks after an Israeli airstrike on Sanaa killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several cabinet members, the most senior rebel officials killed in the Israeli-U.S. campaign against the Iran-backed movement. Following that strike, the Houthis vowed to escalate attacks on Israel and on Red Sea shipping routes.



In recent weeks, the Houthis have deployed cluster munitions in missile attacks on Israel. The weapons scatter smaller explosives that are harder to intercept, increasing the risk of successful strikes as Israel prepares for a new ground offensive in its war on Hamas. — Agencies