SAUDI ARABIA

KSrelief launches relief and humanitarian projects during visit of Al-Rabeeah to Syria

September 07, 2025
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah during the project launching ceremony in Damascus on Sunday.
Saudi Gazette report

DAMASCUS — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a package of humanitarian projects in Syria during the current visit of KSrelief delegation, headed by its Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah. A land-based relief bridge was also launched during a ceremony held in Damascus on Sunday.

The visit reflects Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, stemming from the historic and brotherly ties between the two nations. The newly launched projects covered the sectors of food security, health, community support, water and sanitation, education, shelter, and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Rabeeah said: "Since its establishment in 2015, the KSrelief has allocated more than 454 humanitarian projects to Syria, valued at more than SR5.25 billion, out of more than SR28 billion provided by the Kingdom."

He said that the Kingdom's support for the Syrian people has not been limited to this, but has extended to over decades through hosting Syrians and providing them with access to free education and healthcare, in addition to organizing humanitarian convoys inside Syria and to refugee camps in neighboring countries.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah emphasized that humanitarian work is an integral part of the identity of Saudi Arabia and a civilized approach that strengthens ties between peoples and revives the spirit of solidarity among all mankind. "This approach has been consolidated thanks to the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the follow-up and support of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. It has evolved into a comprehensive institutional strategy embodied by the center's work, which has extended to 108 countries around the world, foremost among them is the Syrian Republic," he said.

Al-Rabeeah reaffirmed that the Kingdom will remain a haven for those in need and a supporter of peoples on their journey toward recovery and prosperity. He thanked the Syrian president, members of the government, and officials for their generous hospitality and facilitation of the center's team and medical personnel, enabling them to perform their volunteer and humanitarian duties.

During the current visit, Dr. Al-Rabeeah and his accompanying delegation will launch and sign several relief, humanitarian, and volunteer programs and projects. This visit comes within the framework of the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and affirms the depth of the historical and fraternal relations between the two countries.


