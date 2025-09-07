Saudi Justice Ministry to host 2nd International Conference on Judicial Training in Riyadh

RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice, through its Judicial Training Center, announced that it will host the Second International Conference on Judicial Training on Sept. 14–15, 2025, in Riyadh under the theme “Judicial Training: Innovation in Tools and Methodologies.”



The event will convene 32 international speakers and experts from 16 countries to share knowledge and highlight the latest global practices in judicial training.



Key topics will include the integration of artificial intelligence in training processes, the development of specialized programs for judges and lawyers, and new approaches to evaluating the impact of training programs on the judicial system.



The two-day agenda features nine workshops and three panel discussions exploring best practices for judicial training, the role of research and innovation in shaping training strategies, and international experiences in advancing training methods.



The upcoming edition builds on the success of the first conference in 2024, which drew more than 600 specialists and 45 international speakers.



The initiative reflects the ministry’s efforts to strengthen judicial quality and enhance the efficiency of legal training in line with international standards. — SG