UN OKs resuming preparations for Two-State Solution Conference under Saudi-French co-chairmanship

Saudi Gazette report



NEW YORK — The United Nations, on behalf of Saudi Arabia and France, has adopted a decision verbally, by consensus without a vote, regarding the resumption of activities for holding the Conference on the Two-State Solution. The proposal for holding the high-level international conference on a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and achieving the two-state solution was presented by Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil at the UN General Assembly session on Saturday.



In his speech, Ambassador Al-Wasil affirmed the shared commitment between Saudi Arabia and France to supporting the rule of international law and implementing relevant UN resolutions. He said that the primary objectives of the conference are to safeguard international legitimacy and take practical steps toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron will co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22. Saudi Arabia, alongside France and a broad coalition of international partners, had announced the suspension of the UN Conference on Palestine, scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters in New York on June 17-20.



Saudi Arabia believes that opportunities for security and prosperity in the region begin with achieving justice for the Palestinian people and achieving their legitimate rights, foremost among them is the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Saudi Arabia expressed its hope that the International Conference on Palestine will contribute to accelerating recognition of the Palestinian state, establishing a consensual path to implementing the two-state solution, and enhancing the security and stability of the countries of the region.