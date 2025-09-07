66% of 12.9 million extremist messages, monitored by Etidal in 90 days, incite violence

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) revealed that the results of an analysis of more than 12.9 million extremist messages, monitored by the center during a period of 90 days, showed that 66 percent of them tend to incite violence. This reflects terrorist organizations' focus on targeting security, as it is the foundation of societal trust and the bulwark protecting and ensuring stability.



The Etidal emphasized that inflammatory propaganda messages are used to arouse emotions, targeting institutions, undermining the national security and stability, and weakening the economy.



The center, which is committed to employing technical means to combat extremist ideology, stated that approximately 34 percent of these messages are news-based, confirming that this propaganda is not just a single piece of rhetoric, but rather an interconnected network whose messages integrate to push individuals toward a cycle of violence and hatred.



According to the center, these news messages are used to construct a distorted narrative that reframes reality from a misleading perspective, according to the center, which seeks to provide a reliable technical environment.



It is noteworthy that Etidal, in cooperation with Telegram, removed more than 30 million extremist content in the second quarter of 2025. Similarly, bilateral cooperation within the framework of combating digital extremism between Etidal and Telegram resulted in the closure of 1,254 extremist channels during the same period. These results come within the context of a joint plan that began in February 2022 and, by the end of June 2025, resulted in the removal of approximately 207,604,942 extremist content, in addition to the closure of 17,455 extremist channels documented for disseminating extremist content or inciting violence and terrorism.



Using its advanced technical tools and specialized experts, the Etidal monitors extremist content across languages ​​and media, in collaboration with its global partners. Meanwhile, Telegram continues to strengthen its reporting and rapid response mechanisms to protect users and combat any exploitation of the platform to spread extremist ideas.