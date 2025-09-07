Saudi Arabia has 306 seismic monitoring stations

Saudi Gazette report RIYADH — The Saudi National Seismic and Volcanic Monitoring Network, operated by the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), has approximately 306 stations spread throughout the Kingdom. These stations include 229 seismographs and 92 ground acceleration sensors, according to SGS statement. The SGS has approximately 63 devices for monitoring crustal deformation, 21 devices for monitoring water flow in volcanic areas, and 29 devices for monitoring gas levels in volcanic areas. Tariq Aba Al-Khail, spokesman of SGS, said that the seismic monitoring stations in Saudi Arabia are tasked with identifying locations with geological characteristics, particularly those characterized by a weak, thin crust and numerous faults. "These stations are also located in volcanic areas known as volcanic harrats, in addition to being located in developmental and vital sites in the Kingdom to monitor any natural or abnormal seismic activity," he said. It is noteworthy that the Saudi National Seismic and Volcanic Monitoring Network includes broadband seismic stations, ground acceleration stations, and DGPS/GPS stations for crustal deformation monitoring. This network monitors earthquake activity and potential volcanic hazards across the Arabian Peninsula, particularly in geologically active zones like the western region, and provides data for risk assessment, building code updates, and public education on geologic hazards.