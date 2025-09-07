Main suspect in killing of Saudi student Al-Qassim charged with premeditated murder

Saudi Gazette report



LONDON — The main suspect in the killing of Saudi scholarship student Mohammed Al-Qassim has been charged with premeditated murder and possession of a sharp weapon.



British prosecutors have charged the main suspect Chaz Corrigan, with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place. The main suspect will face the formal charges at Cambridge Crown Court in the United Kingdom on Monday during which he will either plead guilty or deny his guilt. The other two defendants will appear in the court later.

Al-Qassim was stabbed to death on Friday, Aug. 1 evening in a park south of Cambridge while he was on a 10-week study assignment in Cambridge. The 20-year-old Mohammed Al-Qassim, who hails from Makkah, died instantly after receiving a single stab wound to the neck measuring 11.5 centimeters deep. His body was later repatriated to Saudi Arabia and buried in Makkah after offering funeral prayers at the Grand Mosque.