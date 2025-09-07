search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi FM and new UK counterpart discuss regional situation in phone call  

September 07, 2025
Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Sunday a phone call from the new Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom Yvette Cooper.

Prince Faisal congratulated Yvette Cooper on her appointment as UK Foreign Secretary and expressed his aspiration to continue cooperation between the two countries to serve common interests and advance efforts to promote peace in the region and the world.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region and the ongoing efforts to address them. Cooper was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on September 5. She was previously Secretary of State for the Home Department.


