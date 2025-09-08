At least six killed and several injured in Jerusalem shooting attack

JERUSALEM — A shooting attack in Jerusalem on Monday morning killed six and injured several other people, according to authorities.



The gunmen opened fire at the Ramot Junction entrance to Jerusalem, a major intersection in the northern part of the city, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.



The attackers entered a bus and opened fire, according to Israeli media reports.



Israel’s paramedic service Magen David Adom, which originally reported 15 people were injured, said the fifth victim died in the hospital. Health officials said the sixth victim was pronounced dead midday at the Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus on Monday.



Six people are in serious condition and have been taken to hospitals in Jerusalem, out of a total of 12 injured at this time.



Police said the attackers were “neutralised” soon after the shooting began. Their identities were not immediately known.



Israeli media reported that the gunmen used an improvised Carl Gustav or “Carlo” submachine gun in the attack, based on footage from the scene.



The makeshift weapon, which chambers 9 millimetre ammunition similar to the Israeli-manufactured Uzi, can be easily made from lost or stolen M4 rifles, commonly used by the Israeli military.



In the past, it has been used by Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds units, while it also remains popular with criminal gangs in South America and the Caribbean.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was holding a "situation assessment” with the country's security chiefs following the attack.



The Israeli military has dispatched forces to the vicinity of Ramallah in the West Bank in response to the shooting, domestic media said.



The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has resulted in an increase in attacks and other violence in Israel.



While there have been scattered attacks over the past months, the last deadly mass shooting attack was in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a central boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area.



Several people were killed and others wounded. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.



According to police, the two men opened fire in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Israel's largest city, shooting into a rail carriage at the station that was crowded with passengers. — Euronews