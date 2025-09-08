Saudi Real GDP records growth of 3.9% in Q2 2025

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's real GDP recorded a growth of 3.9 percent during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This was revealed in the GDP and National Accounts bulletin for Q2 2025, published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Monday.



The bulletin indicates that all major economic activities experienced annual growth. Non-oil activities increased by 4.6 percent, and it was followed by oil activities by 3.8 percent increase, and government activities by 0.6 percent increase. Non-oil activities have contributed 2.6 percentage points (PP) to overall growth, while oil activities and net taxes on products added 0.9 and 0.3 PP respectively.



Seasonally adjusted real GDP rose by 1.7 percent during the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2025, with oil activities rose by 5. 6 percent, while non-oil activities grew slightly by 0.8 percent, and government activities declined by 0.8 percent.



Among economic sectors, electricity, gas, and water activities recorded the highest annual growth rate at 10.3 percent, followed by financial, insurance, and business services at 7 percent, and wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels at 6.6 percent.



On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure rose by 4.1 percent annually, while gross fixed capital formation declined by 6.5 percent. Exports also grew by 3.6 percent, while imports jumped by 9 percent, the GASTAT bulletin pointed out.