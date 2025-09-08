Islamic Committee on Gaza roundly rejects displacement of Palestinians under any pretext

Saudi Gazette report RIYADH — The foreign ministers of the Arab-Islamic Committee on Gaza voiced their categorical rejection of Israeli statements regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land occupied since 1967 under any pretext or name. The ministers condemned Israeli policies and practices aimed at uprooting the Palestinian people from their land by expanding military operations in the Gaza Strip, imposing the blockade and starvation as tools of war, repeatedly targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and seeking to prolong and expand the conflict, posing a threat to regional and international peace and security. The ministers reiterated their condemnation of Israel's illegal actions in the West Bank, including settlement expansion, settler violence, home demolitions, and land seizures. They stressed the need for an immediate cessation of serious violations of international humanitarian law by Israel and demanding accountability for all those involved in these violations, which may amount to the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide. The ministers renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the lifting of all Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid through all roads and crossings, and the provision of the necessary international support to enable the Palestinian National Authority to return to the Gaza Strip and support the Palestinian people's efforts to build their independent state. The ministers affirmed that Israeli practices and violations constitute a grave violation of international law and a breach of the established principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of the international system. They called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fully assume its responsibilities in ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people, safeguarding their right to remain on their land in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and working to end the illegal Israeli occupation. The ministers emphasized that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only way to achieve a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. This is in line with the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, human rights principles, and all relevant international legitimacy resolutions, they said while affirming their firm commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state.