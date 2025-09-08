Al-Rajhi launches Regulation on Occupational Fitness and Non-Communicable Diseases Examinations

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health Ahmed Al-Rajhi launched on Monday the Regulation on Occupational Fitness and Non-Communicable Diseases Examinations.



The regulation aims to enable early detection of non-communicable diseases, enhance workers’ health in workplaces, reduce occupational diseases and injuries, and ensure the proper selection of candidates for sensitive professions. It also seeks to strengthen workplace prevention measures, improve the quality of life and public health for workers, and positively impact their safety, performance, and productivity.



The regulation contributes to reducing occupational injuries, accidents, and diseases by reinforcing early preventive medical examinations and raising workers’ physical and psychological fitness, ensuring they perform their duties efficiently and safely. It also organizes mechanisms for pre-employment, periodic, and exceptional medical examinations for high-risk professions, with the goal of protecting workers’ health and standardizing medical examination forms in line with the requirements of each profession.



In addition, the regulation establishes comprehensive health databases that support decision-makers and enhance preventive oversight, thereby contributing to the development and efficiency of work environments.



The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health continues its efforts to improve compliance with national standards and relevant international conventions, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position in global occupational safety and health indicators.