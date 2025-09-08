NCM: Increased rainfall expected in Saudi Arabia during this fall

Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — Increased rainfall is expected in most regions of Saudi Arabia during this fall, ,according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).



The NCM released a report on Monday outlining the key climate forecasts for the Kingdom’s autumn season, covering the period from September to November 2025. Rainfall forecasts for September, October, and November indicate above-average precipitation, with September expected to see heavy rainfall.



Extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in the regions of Jazan, central and western Asir, and western Najran. There is heavy rain forecast for Al-Baha, southern Makkah and its highlands, southern and western Madinah, and southern part of the Eastern Province. In November, above-average rainfall is expected in Jazan, southern and central Asir, northern Makkah, and southern Madinah.



Average surface temperatures during the fall season are likely to rise above normal levels across most regions of the Kingdom, with a 70 percent probability of occurrence. The maximum temperature increase is expected to reach approximately 0.8 degrees Celsius in parts of Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Madinah, Hail, Northern Borders, and the southeastern part of the Eastern Province. Other regions are expected to experience milder increases, while temperatures are projected to remain near normal in Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and parts of Najran, Makkah, and Riyadh.