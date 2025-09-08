KSrelief signs cooperation pacts to support Syria

Saudi Gazette report



DAMASCUS — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed a number of agreements with the Syrian Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management in Damascus on Sunday. The agreements were signed in the presence of Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and supervisor general of KSrelief, and Raed Al-Saleh, Syrian minister of emergency and disaster management.



From the part of KSrelief, the agreements were signed by the Assistant Supervisor General of the Center for Operations and Programs at KSrelief Eng. Ahmed Al-Baiz.



The first agreement was inked for joint cooperation with the Syrian Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management to remove and manage debris in the cities of Darayya and Douma within the Rural Damascus Governorate. The agreement aims to remove more than 75000 cubic meters of rubble scattered across roads and public establishments to facilitate movement of people and support recovery efforts.



It also aims to establish and equip a rubble management unit, recycle at least 30000 m3 of rubble, and enhance local capabilities by providing some of the necessary equipment to sustainably continue rubble removal and recycling operations for the coming years, thus reducing the environmental impact of rubble. This will benefit more than 4 million individuals. This comes within the framework of relief and humanitarian efforts implemented by Saudi Arabia through the KSrelief to improve services and support recovery efforts in affected areas in Syria.



The KSrelief also signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Syrian Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management to rehabilitate sewage networks in the Qaboun area of ​​Damascus Governorate. Under the agreement, sewage networks will be rehabilitated, and exposed canals will be cleaned and sealed. This will contribute to improving access to residential areas, reducing the spread of epidemic diseases, enhancing environmental and health sustainability, and raising the level of public safety. Approximately 21,000 individuals will benefit from the agreement. This agreement is part of the efforts of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to support water and sanitation sector projects in the Syrian Republic.



The KSrelief also signed a joint support agreement with a civil society organization to support the wheat production chain in the eastern countryside of Aleppo. Under the agreement, food security and livelihoods will be enhanced in the eastern countryside of Aleppo Governorate by reactivating wheat production chains and rehabilitating agricultural infrastructure for irrigation and drainage.



It will also contribute to providing improved Syrian wheat seeds to the local market, as well as improving technical support services for agricultural extension and agricultural mechanization within an integrated, geographically linked intervention serving small farmers on an area of ​​2,750 hectares, benefiting 16,500 individuals, comprising 2,750 families.



This comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to support vital sectors and improve livelihoods in Syria, enhancing food security and enabling local communities to rely on their agricultural resources and achieve self-sufficiency.