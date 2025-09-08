search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi student Al-Qassim’s murderer denies charges, claims "self-defense"

September 08, 2025
Mohammed Al-Qassim
Mohammed Al-Qassim
Mohammed Al-Qassim
Chaz Corrigan

Saudi Gazette report

LONDON — Chaz Corrigan, the main defendant in the murder of Saudi student Mohammed Al-Qassim, pleaded not guilty at the hearing session held at Cambridge Crown Court in the United Kingdom on Monday, claiming that he acted in "self-defense." Another defendant admitted to participating in the crime by assisting Corrigan in committing the crime.

The judge ordered to keep the two main defendants in custody until the trial scheduled for February 2026, Al-Ekhbariya reported. The 21-year-old main defendant faces charges of premeditated murder and possession of a sharp weapon in a public place.

The 20-year-old Al-Qassim was stabbed to death on Friday, Aug. 1 evening in a park south of Cambridge while he was on a 10-week study assignment in Cambridge. Al-Qassim, who hails from Makkah, died instantly after receiving a single stab wound to the neck measuring 11.5 centimeters deep.


September 08, 2025
5 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Russian FM calls Prince Faisal to discuss latest developments
21 minutes ago

Russian FM calls Prince Faisal to discuss latest developments

SAUDI ARABIA
KSrelief signs cooperation pacts to support Syria
4 hours ago

KSrelief signs cooperation pacts to support Syria

SAUDI ARABIA
NCM: Increased rainfall expected in Saudi Arabia during this fall
5 hours ago

NCM: Increased rainfall expected in Saudi Arabia during this fall