US lawmakers release Epstein 'birthday book' with alleged Trump note

WASHINGTON — US lawmakers have released copies of a "birthday book" given to the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, which includes a note allegedly signed by US President Donald Trump.



The book was released with a trove of documents that include Epstein's will and his personal address book — with contacts that include royalty, politicians across the globe, celebrities and models.



Lawyers for Epstein's estate sent documents to the House Oversight Committee after they were subpoenaed last month.



The White House denied the alleged letter from Trump, which featured a drawing of a woman's body, was authentic and said the president "did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it".



The House Oversight Committee last month issued a legal summons for the executors of Epstein's estate to produce a number of documents, including the birthday book.



The release comes under continued pressure on Trump, including from his own supporters and within his own Republican Party, for more transparency on what investigations into Epstein uncovered.



The 238-page book was put together for Epstein's 50th birthday by Ghislaine Maxwell, his British co-conspirator and ex-girlfriend who was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with him to traffic girls for sex. It was created 2003 — three years before allegations of sex abuse by Epstein became public.



The scrapbook, titled "the first fifty years", contains submissions, apparently from various people, including high-profile politicians and business leaders, connected to Epstein.



There is the alleged Trump note, who was his friend at the time, and one from former President Bill Clinton, which mentions Epstein's childlike curiosity.



Trump has denied ever writing the birthday note. A spokesperson for Clinton has acknowledged that he was acquainted with Epstein at the time but knew nothing of his crimes.



The BBC has contacted the Clinton Foundation and a lawyer for the former president.



Along with the US politicians, there is also a letter from Lord Peter Mandelson, the British Ambassador to the United States, where he calls Epstein "my best pal".



A spokesman for Lord Mandelson told the BBC that he had long been clear that he very much regretted having been introduced to Epstein.



Prince Andrew is briefly mentioned in the book. A note from an unidentified woman says she met Prince Andrew, Clinton and Trump through Epstein, as well as a number of celebrities.



The woman goes on to say she has "seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace" and "sat on the Queen of England's throne". Prince Andrew faced allegations as part of the Epstein saga and has denied any wrongdoing.



The book also includes photographs from Epstein's life, from his school days to adulthood, notes from songs lyrics, a spoof of a Vanity Fair magazine cover, and lewd sketches and photographs, stories and private jokes.



A table of contents divides entries into categories, including notes from family members, business associates, friends and girlfriends.



When the alleged Trump note was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in July, the president said it was "a fake thing" and denied writing it. He filed a lawsuit against the paper's reporters, publisher and executives, including News Corp's owner Rupert Murdoch, seeking $10bn (£7.4bn) in damages.



Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the image on Monday, after the committee received it from the Epstein estate. The White House said "President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it"



Trump has not commented on the note's release, though the White House denied on Monday the president produced anything for the book and said the signature on the note did not match the president's



Democratic lawmakers released an image of the birthday note on X ahead of the committee and suggested the president had been lying about his participation in the book.



On Monday, Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Republican-led House Oversight panel, said Trump "claimed that his birthday note didn't exist".



"Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth."



The signed note allegedly from Trump features several lines of text, with the final line reading: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."



In a post on X with the image, the Democrats on the Oversight Committee wrote: "Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!"



Along with the book, lawmakers also released a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, and almost 30 years of entries in his personal address book.



After Democrats released the note on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation" against the Wall Street Journal.



In a statement, Republican committee chairman James Comer accused Democrats on the panel of "cherry-picking documents and politicizing information" they received from the estate.



"Oversight Committee Republicans are focused on running a thorough investigation to bring transparency and accountability for survivors of Epstein's heinous crimes and the American people," he said.



Trump and Epstein were friendly for years, but the president has said he fell out with him in the early 2000s after the financier poached employees from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



Epstein was first criminally indicted in 2006 in Florida on a state felony charge of solicitation of prostitution. He died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial. — BBC