Thailand’s top court orders former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to spend one year in jail

BANGKOK — Thailand’s top court ordered the influential former prime minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra to prison for one year on Tuesday in a dramatic turn of events for the embattled political titan.



Thaksin, 76, a towering and divisive figure, served as prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup in 2006. He made a dramatic return to Thailand in 2023 after 15 years in self-imposed exile, and was sentenced to eight years in prison for conflict of interest, abuse of power and corruption during his time in power.



Despite the sentence, Thaksin – who once owned Manchester City Football Club –﻿ never spent a night in a prison cell. He served his time in a luxury suite at Bangkok’s Police General Hospital after complaining of tightness in his chest, high blood pressure and low oxygen levels.



Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn then reduced Thaksin’s prison sentence to one year, before he was released on parole six months later in February 2024.



On Tuesday the Supreme Court ruled that Thaksin’s prolonged hospital stay last year was unlawful and ordered him to serve his sentence at Bangkok Remand Prison, according to the court. Video from the Reuters news agency showed a convoy of vehicles it said was carrying Thaksin arriving at the prison later on Tuesday.



The nature of Thaksin’s detention raised questions that he received special treatment.



And many analysts believe Thaksin struck a deal with the country’s powerful conservative and royalist establishment for his return in exchange for a reduced jail term, lenient treatment, or a possible pardon. Thaksin returned on the same day his family’s political party took up the reins of government once again.



Thaksin has denied making such an arrangement.



On Tuesday, the Supreme Court determined that Thaksin’s time in hospital did not count as time served.



The court ruled that Thaksin knew or was aware that his medical conditions could have been managed as an outpatient, “without the need for prolonged inpatient care.”



“The defendant benefited from remaining in the hospital without having to return to custody at Bangkok Remand Prison until his eventual release,” the court statement said.



In June, Thailand’s medical council suspended two doctors who enabled Thaksin to spend his sentence in hospital, ruling they issued documents that contained false medical information, Reuters reported. A prison doctor was also cautioned for failing to meet medical standards in referring Thaksin for hospital treatment.



In a social media post after the verdict, Thaksin said he accepted the court’s decision.



“Today I choose to look forward, letting all past matters come to a resolution,” he said. “Though I may lack physical freedom, I still have the freedom of thought for the benefit of the nation and people.”



Speaking to reporters outside court, Thaksin’s daughter and former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said “My father and our family remain holding high spirits.”



She added that the Shinawatras’ Pheu Thai political party “will carry on doing (our) political duty as the opposition party.” – CNN