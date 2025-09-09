Crown Prince to outline domestic and foreign policy priorities during Shoura Council address Wednesday

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will deliver the annual address to the Shoura Council on Wednesday, marking the opening of the second year of the 9th session of the Council.



Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sheikh said that the Crown Prince would outline, in his address, the Kingdom’s domestic and foreign policy priorities. "The speech would reflect the Saudi leadership’s commitment to progress and development," he said.



Al-Sheikh described the speech as a significant national event eagerly anticipated by all, emphasizing that the royal address offers clear directives that support the Shoura Council’s legislative and oversight roles and guide its efforts in serving the nation’s best interests.



Highlighting the achievements from the first year of the ninth session of the council, the speaker stated that the council issued 462 decisions across 41 sessions, covering a wide range of national issues. "Specialized committees held 315 meetings, during which they reviewed government agency reports and engaged with 248 officials, reinforcing transparency and inter-agency cooperation," he said.



Al-Sheikh highlighted the council’s active parliamentary diplomacy over the past year, with 146 local and international engagements contributing to stronger parliamentary ties and knowledge exchange.



The speaker also affirmed that the Kingdom’s rapid development, including economic diversification, technological advancement, major national projects, and human capital development, is accompanied by a balanced, effective foreign policy that strengthens the Kingdom’s global presence and enhances its role in promoting regional and international stability and development.



He underscored that these achievements reflect the continued support of the wise leadership and provide a strong foundation for the Shoura Council to advance its role in the next phase, guided by the royal directives set forth in the upcoming speech.