Hajj Ministry launches catering challenge to foster innovation in services to pilgrims

Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched on Monday a catering challenge at its headquarters in Makkah with the aim to further enhance the pilgrim catering system and stimulate innovation in the services being provided to the pilgrims.



The initiative fosters a creative and competitive environment that encourages groundbreaking ideas aligned with global quality and safety standards, aimed to optimize food preparation, distribution, and safety for millions of pilgrims.



The challenge seeks to attract distinguished Saudi chefs and empower them to develop innovative catering solutions that improve service quality and reflect the spiritual experience of Hajj and Umrah.



It serves as a flagship program of the ministry’s center for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, aimed at collaborating with entrepreneurs and startups to transform promising ideas into viable projects.



This initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide pilgrims with a rich, integrated experience rooted in creativity, closely aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.