SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns brutal Israeli aggression on Qatar

September 09, 2025
Saudi Arabia called on the international community to condemn this heinous aggression and put an end to Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced in the strongest terms on Tuesday the brutal Israeli aggression and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full solidarity and support for the State of Qatar, and pledged to deploy all its capabilities to support it in all the measures Doha takes.

The Kingdom warned of the dire consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation's persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.


