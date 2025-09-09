Saudi Arabia strongly condemns brutal Israeli aggression on Qatar

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced in the strongest terms on Tuesday the brutal Israeli aggression and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.



The Kingdom called on the international community to condemn this heinous aggression and put an end to Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.



In a statement, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full solidarity and support for the State of Qatar, and pledged to deploy all its capabilities to support it in all the measures Doha takes.



The Kingdom warned of the dire consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation's persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.