Crown Prince reaffirms full support to Qatar in call with Emir

Saudi Gazette report RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call on Tuesday with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During the call, the Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom's full support for the State of Qatar and its condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, saying that this constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms. The Crown Prince also vowed that Saudi Arabia would employ all its capabilities to support its brothers in the State of Qatar and the measures Doha is taking to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.