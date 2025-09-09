Tunisian president meets Saudi foreign minister in Tunis

Saudi Gazette report



TUNIS — Tunisian President Kais Saied received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Carthage Palace in Tunis on Tuesday.



Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to President Saied and the people of Tunisia.



During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. They discussed joint efforts to enhance regional security and stability.



During his official visit to Tunisia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti. They discussed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.



Prince Faisal and Nafti also co-chaired the fourth session of the Saudi-Tunisian Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee. The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, regional and international developments, and efforts to achieve stability in the region.



The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing joint work, enhancing consultation, and coordinating positions on key regional and international issues and challenges, thus contributing to supporting peaceful solutions and consolidating security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.



On the sidelines of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the International Diplomatic Academy in Tunisia. The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Saqr and officials from both sides.