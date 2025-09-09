search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

International community urged  to halt Israel's destabilizing acts in the region

Prince Faisal calls FMs of Qatar, Egypt and Jordan

September 09, 2025
Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman on Tuesday.

During the call, Prince Faisal affirmed his country's full support for the State of Qatar and its condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack on Doha, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia is deploying all its capabilities to support its brothers in Qatar and the measures it is taking to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.

Prince Faisal also held phone talks with Foreign Ministers of Egypt Badr Abdel Aty and Jordan Ayman Safadi. During the calls, they emphasized the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to halt Israeli actions that destabilize security and stability of the region. They discussed the repercussions of the blatant Israeli attack on Qatar, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.


September 09, 2025
