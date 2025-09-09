Dr. Al-Rabeeah meets Syrian ministers in Damascus

Saudi Gazette report



DAMASCUS — Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah met with Syrian Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed Al Saleh and other Syrian ministers in Damascus.



Saudi Ambassador to Syria Dr. Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel was also present in the meeting, which reviewed cooperation to strengthen relief efforts, support vulnerable groups, and address challenges facing humanitarian work in Syria. The Syrian ministers expressed appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership for its humanitarian contributions and praised KSrelief’s efforts across Syrian cities.



During the visit to Syria, the KSrelief delegation signed in Damascus a number of agreements to support Syria in its drive to rebuild the war-ravaged country. The KSrelief signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to rehabilitate damaged schools in the governorates of Aleppo, Idlib, and Homs.



Under the agreement, 34 public schools will be rehabilitated and furnished, in addition to fully furnishing 60 classrooms, constructing 16 restrooms, and installing 39 solar energy systems to ensure a sustainable electricity supply. The project is expected to benefit 26,197 individuals.



This initiative reflects the Kingdom’s continued humanitarian efforts, through KSrelief, to provide a safe and stimulating educational environment, improve learning conditions, and meet the needs of local communities in Syria.



The KSrelief signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to implement the "Smile of Hope" project, which will provide comprehensive care for orphans and their families in the Syrian Republic. The project, which will benefit 900 individuals, aims to meet the basic needs of orphans by providing cash sponsorships, covering tuition fees, and offering recreational programs.



Additionally, food baskets and clothing will be provided to the orphans and their families in the governorates of Damascus, Homs, and Idlib. This initiative is an extension of the humanitarian efforts implemented by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to support and provide psychological and social care for orphans worldwide.



The KSrelief also signed a cooperation agreement with the Syrian Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management to rehabilitate the ministry's headquarters in Damascus, enhance its operational capacity, and foster the exchange of humanitarian expertise.



This initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's continued commitment through KSrelief to the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure in vulnerable countries.