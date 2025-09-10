Woman who bit off attacker's tongue acquitted after 61 years

SEOUL — A South Korean woman has been acquitted after a court revisited her decades-old conviction for biting off the tongue of a man during an alleged sexual attack.



Choi Mal-ja was 18 when she was convicted of grievous bodily harm and sentenced to 10 months in jail. Her aggressor, who was 21, received a lighter sentence of six months.



After a years-long campaign to clear her name, a retrial began in the southern city of Busan in July. In its first hearing, prosecutors apologised to her and, in an unusual move, asked the court to quash the conviction.



"I could not let this case go unanswered... I [wanted] to stand up for other victims who share the same fate as mine," Ms Choi said after the acquittal.



As a teenager back then, the incident changed her fate by "turning [me] from a victim to an accused".



"People around me warned me that it would be like throwing eggs at a rock, but I could not let this case go," said Ms Choi, now 79.



She thanked her supporters, and called out those in power whom she said "abused their authority to trample the weak and manipulate the law".



Ms Choi's case has been cited in legal textbooks in South Korea as a classic example of a court failing to recognise self-defence during sexual violence.



According to court records, the attacker had pinned Ms Choi to the ground somewhere in the southern town of Gimhae. She only managed to break free after biting off about 1.5cm (0.59in) of his tongue.



The man continually demanded compensation for his injury and even broke into Ms Choi's home with a knife on one occasion, South Korean media reported.



In one of South Korea's most contentious rulings on sexual violence, the man was sentenced to six months in prison — suspended for two years — for trespassing and intimidation. He was never charged for attempted rape.



Ms Choi received the harsher sentence for causing him grievous bodily harm, with the court saying at the time that her actions exceeded the "reasonable bounds" of self-defence.



She was detained for six months during the investigation, and was later given a 10-month sentence, which was suspended for two years. — BBC