Home World  > Europe
World

Inundated Venice braced for more flooding, strong winds

November 16, 2019
40 views
A general view shows the flooded St. Mark's Square, with St. Mark's Basilica (Rear L) and the Bell Tower on Saturday in Venice, two days after the city suffered its highest tide in 50 years. — AFP
People walk in the flooded street near Rialto bridge, on Friday in Venice, two days after the city suffered its highest tide in 50 years. — AFP
A placard hanging on the wall alert people to walking slowly due the salt water in the flooded streets, on Friday in Venice. — AFP
A man carries his luggage in the flooded street near Rialto bridge, on Friday in Venice, two days after the city suffered its highest tide in 50 years. — AFP
People looks at the Bridge of Sighs in the rain, on Friday in Venice, two days after the city suffered its highest tide in 50 years. — AFP

VENICE — Venice was on red alert for more floods and fierce winds on Saturday after an exceptionally high tide swamped the city of canals, where authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic St Mark's Square closed on Friday as the latest sea surge struck with strong storms and winds battering the region.

It reached a high of 1.54 metrer just before midday -- lower than Tuesday's peak but still dangerous.

"I'm forced to close the square to avoid health risks for citizens... a disaster," Brugnaro said.

In the afternoon the square reopened as water levels receded.

But civil protection authorities issued a weather "red alert" for the Venice region on Saturday, warning of violent winds.

Churches, shops and homes in the UNESCO city have been inundated by unusually intense "acqua alta", or high water, which on Tuesday hit their highest level in half a century.

"We've destroyed Venice, we're talking about one billion (euros) in damage and that's just from the other day, not today," Brugnaro said.

The crisis has prompted the government to release 20 million euros in funds to tackle the devastation.

"It's shocking to see this, having water up to your knees," Mexican tourist Oscar Calzada, 19, told AFP Friday.

Surveying the damage, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini warned the task of repairing the city would be huge. More than 50 churches had suffered damage, he said.

"Seeing these places first-hand gives the sense of a much greater disaster than TV images show," Franceschini said.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared a state of emergency for the city on Thursday.

Residents whose houses have been hit are eligible for up to 5,000 euros in immediate government aid, while restaurant and shop owners can receive up to 20,000 euros and apply for more later.

Mayor Brugnaro on Friday also announced the opening of a fund where people in Italy and around the world could contribute to the historic city's repair.

One tourist, Italian Nicole Righetti, said she would be willing to pitch in.

"It would be a shame to no longer be able to see these places, and I think everyone should give," Righettii said.

Some Venetians, used to the inconvenience of their city's rising waters, nevertheless expressed frustration.

"All the stock in the basement is lost," lamented Luciano, a worker at a shop along St. Mark's Square.

He said he remembered well the infamous "acqua alta" of 1966, when the water rose to a level of 1.94 meters, the highest-ever since records began in 1923.

"These so frequent high waters have never happened before... this time there's so much more damage than in the past," he said.

Hotels reported cancelled reservations, some as far ahead as December, following the widespread diffusion of images of Venice underwater. — AFP


20 hours ago
40 views
related articles
A member of the
November 16, 2019
France's yellow vests seek show of strength for anniversary
Anna Soubry
November 15, 2019
British man jailed for sending MP death threat
highlights
7 hours ago
Historical moment for Saudis
8 hours ago
Kingdom picked to host 2024 World Equestrian Championships
9 hours ago
MWL chief meets with religious leaders, intellectuals in Utah
9 hours ago
New Zakat regulations apply to investors, not individuals: GAZT