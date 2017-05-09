Al-Nuzha workshops get 10-day notice to relocate

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH — The Jeddah municipality has issued a 10-day notice to owners of the industrial workshops in Al-Nuzha District 10 days to relocate or it would demolish them by force, according to local daily Al-Madina on Monday.

The municipality said after the end of the grace period it would demolish the workshops without any previous warning at the expense of the owner himself and would immediately halt all municipal services being provided to them

All the workshops in the area were asked to shift to Asfan, along the road to Madinah, where a big industrial city was being built.

The municipality is planning to develop Al-Nuzha neighborhood, spread on an area of 9.5 million sq. meters extending from Makrona Road to the expressway in the east of the city.

The development project is aimed at making the neighborhood both a commercial and a residential area, expanding the existing roads, building mosques and public parks and turning the district into a green area.

The public park to be built in the district will cover an area of a million sq. meters and will be named Al-Nuzha public park. It will extend from Al-Nuzha road in the south to the new airport road in the north.

The development of Al-Nuzha was within the municipality’s efforts to beautify the city of Jeddah and provide a green scenery to the travelers who arrive in the Kingdom via the new airport in Jeddah.

“The area will be transformed from an industrial zone to a residential and commercial area with shops, schools and other facilities,” a municipality spokesman said.

He said buildings with eight or 10 stories are allowed to be built in the new Nuzha district and added that the project would complement the development of the new airport in Jeddah.