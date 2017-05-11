Counterterrorism strategies must comply with human rights: OIC chief

By Hassan Cheruppa

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged Muslim states to ensure that their counterterrorism strategies are compliant with international human rights charters as well as laws pertaining to refugees and humanitarian issues.

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen made the call while inaugurating the thematic debate of the 11th Session of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah on Tuesday. The theme was “Protecting human rights while countering terrorism.”

“Counterterrorism measures such as illegal and arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, racial and ethnic profiling, and illegal settlements pose serious challenges to human rights and the rule of law,” said Al-Othaimeen. “Such measures foster an atmosphere of mistrust, resentment and marginalization in a manner that weakens long-term security of countries. Such counterterrorism measures also disproportionately impact certain sections of the population, including ethnic or religious minorities and immigrants, undermining social cohesion and intensifies radicalization,” he pointed out.

The OIC chief emphasized that terrorism not only poses a serious threat to the right to life and freedom but also portends a perpetual danger to human civilization, progress, welfare and global stability. “To defeat terrorists, it is crucial to first win the battle for hearts and minds.”

Al-Othaimeen asserted that the OIC is cognizant of the threats to and infringements of basic human rights in the counterterrorism policies and practices. “It firmly rejects the identification of terrorism with any nationality or religion and has always highlighted the necessity of addressing the conditions that foster terrorism by promoting human rights, tolerance, multiculturalism and tackling negative socio-economic factors,” he said.

He commended the OIC-IPHRC for doing “a great job in promoting human rights within OIC.”

The IPHRC session held detailed discussions on all issues on its agenda, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights in OIC member states, as well as the gross human rights violations in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. The commission also held the regular meetings of its four working groups on Palestine; rights of women and child; Islamophobia and Muslim minorities; and the right to development.

Delegates from OIC member and observer states including their national human rights groups, experts from relevant international and regional organizations, and senior officials of the OIC Secretariat attended the session.