Electronic reporting of traffic accidents to start from Ramadan

By Hazem Al-Mutairi

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

RIYADH – The Traffic Department will start introducing electronic reporting of traffic accidents instead of the manual one effective from the beginning of Ramadan (May 27), according to Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Baqmi, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic.

He said that the department will also start ticketing non-insured vehicles in the near future. The fine for such a violation will be SR150, Al-Baqmi said while addressing the 4th Saudi Insurance Seminar organized by the General Committee for Insurance Companies in Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Baqmi said that the percentage of insured vehicles at present is around 46 percent.

He also unveiled plans to increase vehicle insurance premium for those road users who fail in adhering to traffic rules and regulations. There are also plans to give incentives to those who made no traffic violations, he added.