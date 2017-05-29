Kingdom signs pact to recruit maids from Ethiopia

Saudi Gazette report

Jeddah — Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali Al-Ghafis signed a bilateral agreement with Ethiopia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Abdul-Fatah Abdullah to recruit Ethiopian domestic workers.

According to the agreement, the Ethiopian government will send qualified domestic workers who are medically fit to carry out their specific tasks as per Saudi regulations. The government will also ensure that these maids have no criminal record.

Among the necessary measures taken by the Ethiopian ministry, domestic workers should receive training at specialized household institutes in Ethiopia and must be aware of Saudi regulations and traditions and the nature of work.

The MLSD said the signing of agreement offers a legal framework that enhances cooperation and protects the rights of employers and domestic workers as well as governs the contractual relationships between them.

The recruitment of Ethiopian workers should be done only through licensed recruitment offices, companies, manpower agencies or job placement centers.

The parties should stick to unified work contracts as both countries seek to control recruitment expenses.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs pledged to make sure that their domestic workers are well-informed of Saudi customs and regulations.

It also assured that documents on Ethiopian workers submitted by local manpower agencies will be properly verified.

The MLSD emphasized the ministry’s keenness to protect the rights of employers and domestic workers.

It helps employers open bank accounts for workers so they can transfer monthly salaries to their respective countries as mentioned in work contracts.