Life support programs at KSU college get US accreditation

RIYADH — Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz College for Emergency Medical Services (PSCEMS) at King Saud University has received accreditation for pre-hospital trauma life support (PHTLS) and advanced medical life support (AMLS) training from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, a nonprofit organization based in in Clinton, Mississippi, US.

PSCEMS is the first college to get accreditation for PHTLS training in the Middle East.

The PSCEMS Emergency Medical Services Faculty, which completed comprehensive training in new NAEMT guidelines, will be tasked to train paramedics in PHTLS and to develop instructors from among the trainees.

The PHTLS provider course is designed to be an intensive 16-hour course for emergency medical responders, EMTs, paramedics, nurses, physician assistants and physicians. This course is offered at basic, advanced or combined levels. Military provider courses are also available. PHTLS training is a continuing education program authored and administered by the PHTLS division of NAEMT in conjunction with the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons. Comprehensive, evidenced-based coverage incorporates the latest research across all aspects of pre-hospital trauma in one convenient resource.

Also NAEMT’s advanced medical life support course is the first EMS education program that fully addresses how to best assess and manage the most common medical crises in patients, offering a “think outside the box” methodology. It is for all levels of practitioners with a strong commitment to patient care, including emergency medical technicians, paramedics, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurse anesthetists and physicians.

AMLS is a 16-hour, two-day program that consists of interactive lectures, teaching and evaluation stations. The interactive/case based lectures include the following topics: altered mental status and neurologic disorders, respiratory dysfunction, shock, chest discomfort, endocrine, metabolic and environmental disorders, abdominal discomfort, infectious disease, and toxicological emergencies, hazardous materials and weapons of mass destruction. Teaching stations follow the associated lectures each day.

Dr. Hashim Bin Salleeh, dean of the colleage, said the focus on new accreditation can also help to strengthen the movement toward regional integration with a continuous effort to embed the principles and practices of new trauma and medical sciences.

Dr. Abdulmajeed Mobrad, chairman of EMS Department, said such courses are important to sustainable development. It can help in areas such as research, natural resource extraction and training efficiency among students. — SG