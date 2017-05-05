Obesity threatens a third of Saudi population 1 of 3

Saudi Gazette report

OBESITY rates are continuing their upward trend in the Kingdom, burdening the country’s healthcare system and leading to a spike in related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

A recent report revealed that 70 percent of men and 75 percent of women suffer from obesity, which is expected to be the main cause of death around the world in the coming few years and may even be responsible for the deaths of over 500,000 people every year, Al-Riyadh daily reported.

Experts say there is a dire need for anti-obesity measures to be taken and several Shoura Council members have called for taking drastic measures to curb obesity rates.

Several studies have shown that obesity rates among children have risen sharply with over 3 million overweight children in the country, something which many believe is why Saudis rank the third laziest people around the world according to a study that included obesity data from 188 countries.

Moreover, around 36 percent of Saudis suffer from morbid obesity, which is secondary to heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and psychiatric problems. The majority of Saudis lead a sedentary lifestyle, consume high amounts of fast food and do not regularly exercise. Most are unaware of the real dangers obesity poses to their lives.

How to fight it?

Numerous Shoura Council members have called for collaboration and cooperation of government agencies to design an effective policy that combats obesity and drives its current high rates down. They suggest that the agencies seek the help and advisory of global organizations that have been active in fighting obesity and promoting healthy lifestyles around the world. Parents play an important role in encouraging their children to live healthy and stay away from food containing too much fat. Schools can also instill the values of healthy lifestyles in children’s minds, experts say.

It is important for the relevant authorities such as the ministries of education and health to step in to put an end to the risks which obesity poses on the Saudi population, especially children. The future risks of obesity can potentially eat up a fair amount of the Ministry of Health’s budget, which will be spent on treatment of obese Saudis.

Designing anti-obesity policies is important to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030, which focuses on driving obesity rates down and providing a healthy living environment for all Saudis.

Experts say it is important to be aware of the anti-obesity efforts exerted by developed countries and how such efforts helped in reducing obesity rates among all segments of society. A growing number of countries continue to adopt policies that fight obesity and prevent it from spreading. Most of the policies focus on raising awareness, health care and certain fiscal measures. Learning from such experiences can help the Kingdom’s agencies in combating this dangerous problem.