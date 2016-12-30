One dead, 14 hurt in Makkah kitchen blast

MAKKAH – One worker died and 14 others sustained various injuries in a gas explosion in the kitchen of a workers’ compound belonging to a private sector company in Malakan Valley on the Non-Muslims Road, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Makkah Civil Defense spokesman Maj. Naif Al-Shareef as saying Thursday.

Al-Shareef said the Civil Defense received a report on the breakout of the fire and rescue teams were rushed to the site.

The spokesman said that all the injured were transported to hospitals in coordination with the ambulance authorities. Civil Defense investigation teams immediately started their work on the causes of the incident in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities.

Al-Shareef appealed to the citizens and expatriates not to crowd around scenes of accidents. They should give way to the pertinent agencies to provide their services and save lives.