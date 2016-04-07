Permanent residency for expats, a welcome move

Shams Ahsan
JEDDAH — Expatriates have overwhelmingly welcomed the announcement by Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, that Saudi Arabia was planning to give permanent residency to foreign workers similar to the US Green Card system.
“The Green Card-like program and a plan to allow employers to hire more foreign workers above their official quotas for a fee could generate $10 billion a year each,” the deputy crown prince told Bloomberg in an exclusive interview.
Nidal Ridwan, chairman of the Federation of Labor Committees in the Kingdom, told Okaz/Saudi Gazette that he expected the formation of an independent authority to implement the new system.
He said the new authority under the Cabinet would supervise implementation of the system. It will have representatives from the ministries of economy and planning, interior, labor, commerce and industry, and finance, as well as Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and General Organization for Social Insurance.
“The new system will bring a lot of economic and social benefits. Non-Saudis will pay what the Saudis pay including Zakat, value added tax and insurance premiums. They will be allowed to own real estate and run trade, industry and service firms,” said Ridwan.
“If it is implemented, I will be the first to apply,” said Dr. M.S. Karimuddin, a long-time resident of Jeddah.
“It’s excellent news for expatriates. This will give confidence to them that they belong to this country,” said Karimuddin, a well-known pediatrician and a recipient of India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman (Indian Diaspora Award).
“Already we are very satisfied with everything here. But this initiative will give excellent opportunity to expatriates to serve more,” he said. Similar views were expressed by Inayat Ramjean, a Mauritian national who works as Business Development Manager for Hilton Group of hotels.
“The Deputy Crown Prince is a man of great vision. And this move is part of his vision to integrate expatriates to make them part of the Kingdom and utilize their expertise for the development of the Kingdom. This gesture will motivate expatriates to work even harder and contribute in the welfare of the Kingdom,” he said.
“It is a positive move and a visionary initiative,” said Zulqarnain Ali Khan, a Pakistani national who is chairman and CEO of Zultec Group. He said that the benefit will be more than $10 billion a year. It will be much larger as expatriates will come and open their businesses here. It will also help build local skills and develop human resources, Khan added.
The planned move is part of an ambitious package of reforms to move away from oil based revenue to raise at least an extra $100 billion a year by 2020. The planned Green Card system could generate $10 billion, and another $10 billion is expected to be generated from the fees imposed to exceed foreign worker quotas.
US Green Card is a lawful permanent residency which allows a person to live and work there. The United States Permanent Resident Card is informally called a green card because “it was green from 1946 until 1964 and on May 11, 2010 it was reverted to the color green.”
Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense has accepted that expat workforce in KSA is the major drive to run the Saudi economy..
where as MOI, and MOL have been treating expats as possible runaway, child killer, thief, liar, tassatur remittances ( as if they steal from KSA) sender to home countries, instead of solving the problems. MOL imposes every punishment on the expats, and or else MOL or labor office will trick or force expats to sign for MOI to punish those expats as illegal worker, over stayer, etc even every fault was done by the private business sponsors and visa sellers.
when it comes to expats and foreigners, MOL and MOI think of nothing but nationalization, saudization, crimes and terrorism (even majority of terror related activities were not done by expats).
This bold move by the Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is very welcomed by all the expats. It is in the best interest of both the parties: “The Saudi Government” and “The Expatriates”. Both will be benefited financially and economically. More investment will be made here in every field and more jobs will be created. Both Saudis and expats will be recruited and benefited. Rich experiences will be shared and gained. Saudi Arabia will also be called the land of opportunities like USA and Europe.
What about the children of saudi women who married non Saudi men? These children being children of Saudi citizen deserve saudi nationality.
Drastic drop in remittances and capital flight to Kingdom are the first benefits to KSA, besides others. Collection of taxes and other benefits to follow. Question for expats will be; are the policies credible and consistent to go ahead with long term investment plan here?? A better competitive working and business environment that will bring immense benefits to the society in the long run given that watchdogs do their job.
Keep dreaming, they will never give you equal rights as the saudi counterpart…
It sounds good move. However, objective behind this is to collect taxes which is ok too as long the equal rights and opportunities without discrimination in specific areas such as housing and services.For example, this right applies to:
hospitals and health services
schools, universities and colleges
public places, amenities and utilities such as recreation centers, malls and parks
services and programs provided by municipal, including social assistance and benefits, and public transit..
We sincerely believe that it should happen in this great country where there are enormous necessity of foreigners to work for and build the national directly or indirectly.
There are lot of foreigners are living here for decades and they should be given chance to stay along with their families giving opportunity to study in the universities. In turn, they will work side by side with the locals to give their best for the Kingdom.
I must say that this is a great initiative and let us hope for the best!
A good start to come out from the oil crisis. But what will be the legal rights are being given to exparts. Will it be differ from locals or same ?
It is a good move Mashaallah. Insha Allah good business will come to saudi arabia due to Makkah and Madeenah. People will move to transfer their business from other countries to saudi Arabia. Insha Allah.
also recognise the children of non-saudi fathers.
and where can I apply for citizenship inshaaAllah?
But before foreigners there is utmost right for Poor Saudi Women who belong this land, foreign husbands & kids really deserve to have Saudi nationalities same like Saudi men,s foreign wife’s and kids having nationalities.
If foreigners who came to this land from thousands miles away, and looking to have permanent residence and rights to buy land, & run trade which is great. We humbly request to visionary Govt to mercy on Poor Saudi Women to allow them transfer their nationalizes to their kids and Husbands. It will be a great relief and mercy on Saudi women…
One of my sons studies in UK. he called me immediately after getting this news. He is representing Saudia in UK. He does not know anything about Pakistan.
I and my Family is looking forward to it. I hope we will get some rocking news soon.
This will be good move for the Kingdom.This should not be misused by miscreants. Authority should be careful.
this is a great move. make the kingdom to the forefront of developed western nations. national perspective will be boosted much. thus outward oriented, broad minded developed nation is in offing
I disagree with this move , because they will impose expats with heavy taxation and who cares about green card anyway, expats work and leave ksa…
As an engineer I am planning for UK side.
It seems to be a great move towards improving not only the economy and revenue of the country but a great relief for the expats. Now my question is what about those expats who worked in Saudi Arabia for 40 years but left perforce and settled in other countries unwillingly. They still want to come back to live a peaceful life in Saudi Arabia. Will they also be considered to resettle in Saudia and start some business or live there as retirees.
At is a good thinking (Green Card) yes what about those who served half of their lives in Saudia , will be they and their children be eligible for this Green Card ? Regards
May God bless his Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and this law of Permanent Residency should be given to Expats in all other Gulf regions – KUWAIT, BAHRAIN, UAE, QATAR, OMAN.
The decision taken by the Saudi Government is appreciable but there are several set backs. From a common man point of view, what a person thinks before he invests in any sector. Whether the place where he is going to invest is a safe haven? Will it yield fruitful results? Will it safeguard his fundamental rights? The Government wants to earn $100 billion by 2020 by various means in which Government is expecting a vital role from expats. One side, the Government is announcing that all mobile shops, small supermarkets should be owned by Saudi people as such, HR and Recruitment jobs. Due to these decisions, the expats are in a distressed stage. Instead of imposing such regulations, in my opinion, if the Government abolishes the SPONSOR system in every business and allowing the tradesmen to get licenses directly from KSA Government subject to the condition of payment of certain amount periodically (irrespective of quantum of business because small shops can’t maintain proper accounts), providing a considerable % jobs to Saudi People vice versa the Government should support such tradesmen with VISAs without any restraints. It requires the Government has to conduct a feasible study to that effect. In Qatar, there is only QAR 10/- is charged for EXIT PERMIT whereas in SAUDI it is SAR 200/- for EXIT and REENTRY which is a burden some problem to some sectors. My request, the KSA Government should take into account the rosy conditions prevailing in abutting QATAR, UAE, BAHRAIN and OMAN countries. The Government can introduce ENTERTAINMENT TAX by allowing multiplex movie theaters along with FOOD COURTS because people spend money on entertainment. Already people are watching online movies, TVs sitting at home. So allowing movie theaters is not a WRONG decision. Government wants the expatriates to invest in REAL ESTATE. When there are no JOBS for EXPATS and Government is announcing lot of jobs for local, how is it possible for EXPATS to invest in that sector. when there is no people in country to stay who will buy and if so, to whom they rent. So, the GOVERNMENT has to take into account all these things. Then only it is possible to achieve the target by 2020. – AS A COMMON MAN THESE ARE ONLY MY PERSONAL OPINIONS TO SUPPORT THE GOVERNMENT’ DECISION
What will be the terms n conditions.. ??
My advice to those who are happy to be cautious. This is a plan to stop the outflow of the foreign remittances. about which Saudis have been concerned for a very long time. What about the SAUDIZATION program? They will never treat you as equals..almost on a daily basis we read about threats from expats and about unqualified expats depriving qualified Saudis of jobs which are rightfully theirs. To me this is a master move to keep the money within the country with dwindling oil prices. The Green Card holders will also have to pay taxes.
This program should not be a conflict to the saudization drive. To implement saudization those green card holders should not be crushed.
i think it is great opportunity for us . if the start ads soon as possible it very helpfull to increase the economical growth of saudi arabia. many kind of sector stay in saudi that is even not start if we got the opportunity after that we will serve that kind of sector . kSA not only import but also export many raw materials . KSA invest on APPLE & others famous org in USA. if we can do innovative idea implement in KSA then KSA will invest in our innovative idea task. then KSA not only depend on made in CHINA,USA,JAPAN But also others country will depend on KAS … insaallah
i want to work and live in KSA legally.what can i do in this regard
Q Is it only for foreign investors or is it for All expats in general?
I think it is a bad idea. It is bad for business. It discourages vestment in the Kingdom.
