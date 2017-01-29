Saudi female border guards hone skills in Germany

RIYADH — German police have been training 45 Saudi female border guards as part of a security agreement signed by the interior ministries of both countries.

The Saudi General Directorate of Border Guard said in a statement that the participants are learning new security skills such as personal protection, preliminary investigation, identity verification, arrest and inspection, confiscation of seized items.

The training started last Sunday. The 45 participants are among 60 female inspectors, who have been deployed on Saudi borders after graduating from Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

The announcement of the training came after interior ministry last week confirmed that terrorists have been exploiting the respect of Saudi society toward women in carrying out their terrorist acts.

According to the latest security operations, a number of terror suspects tried to pass check posts wearing abayas (full body attire worn by women), while others recruited women to coordinate terrorist operations. Some make sure to have female partners so they can rent accommodations easily in residential areas.

The Directorate of Border Guard said it was deploying all efforts and employing skilled human resources to provide the best training to border guards.

In December, German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen conducted a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, where she discussed possibilities of further enhancing bilateral relations.