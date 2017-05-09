Saudi navy discovers mines planted off Yemeni coast

RIYADH – The Coalition Forces Command in Support of Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Monday that the Royal Saudi Navy vessels belonging to the Coalition were successful in locating a number of maritime mines planted off the Yemeni coast near the port of Midi.

The Command said that the specialized teams examined these mines, and it was revealed in tests that Houthi militias manufactured these mines in a primitive way and planted deliberately along the Yemeni coast.

It noted that these mines posed a grave threat to the safety of commercial ships, relief vessels and ships passing through the international waters. The Command said that planting of these mines are considered to be a violation of international laws, as they pose a serious threat to international ships, and a clear threat and an obstruction to strategic navigation lanes.