Saudis have fun amid snowfall

Videos of Saudi citizens enjoying the snow have been circulating in the social media.

While one clip showed a man rolling the snow as if it is a carpet in the desert, other videos show group of people dancing, throwing snow balls at each other, running around trees bound by snow, and generally having fun and enjoying the snowfall in the northern regions of Saudi Arabia.

Boys as well as adults are seen throwing themselves into the and sliding down slopes.

Some of them are seen making huge balls of snow and trying to transport it on top of their SUVs.

The snowfall has literally converted the desert sand into a white expanse in the northern regions of the Kingdom. — Al Arabiya English