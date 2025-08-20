Hungary threatens Kyiv with electricity cut after Ukrainian attacks shut down Russia oil imports

BUDAPEST — Hungary on Monday made a thinly-veiled threat to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine as the diplomatic row over damage to the Druzhba pipeline escalates.



The fresh war of words erupted last week after a key distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region was damaged in a Ukrainian drone strike, temporarily halting oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia.



Ukraine carried out a second strike on the pipeline on Monday, this time targeting the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has criticised the Ukrainian authorities for carrying out the strikes on the pipeline, describing them as "outrageous and unacceptable" and writing that "whoever attacks our energy security is, in fact, attacking our sovereignty".



The Druzhba pipeline delivers oil from Russia to Central Europe through Ukraine and Belarus. Hungary and Slovakia are the only EU member states still receiving large amounts of Russian pipeline oil after securing carve-outs in the bloc's sanctions targeting exports of Russian oil.



Szijjártó said the Russian energy minister had informed him that experts are working on restoring the Nikolskoye station, but it is not clear yet when transport can resume. He also accused Ukraine of trying to drag Hungary into the war.



Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Szijjártó, reminding him that it was Russia that started the war and refuses to end it, and accusing Budapest of doing little to reduce its energy dependence on Russia.



"You can now send your complaints—and threats—to your friends in Moscow," Sybiha wrote.



Szijjártó has since doubled down on his criticism of Ukraine, adding: "A reminder to Ukrainian decision-makers: electricity from Hungary plays a vital role in powering your country..."



This is not the first time that Hungary has threatened such a move. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a podcast interview last week that Ukraine would collapse in a day without electricity supplies from Hungary.



'We could arrange the collapse of Ukraine in one day, in one day, but it's not in our interest," Orbán said.



"If an accident happens, a few poles fall, a few wires break, then Ukraine will stop," he added.



According to data from the Hungarian government, Ukraine imported 2,14 terawatt-hour of electricity from Hungary in 2024, which is around 40 % of the country's total needs. When it comes to natural gas, more than half of the Ukrainian imports are coming through Hungary, 1,65 billion cubic meters in 2025 so far.



The European Commission said on Tuesday that they are in contact with Hungary and Slovakia over the matter.



"We have no clear information on who attacked the interconnector; however, we emphasize the importance of maintaining energy security. What is important is that the suspension does not affect the security of supply, which is always a priority for the European Commission," a spokesperson added. — Euronews