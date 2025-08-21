search-logo
Passengers evacuated from Italian airport after 'lunatic' sets fire to check-in desks

August 21, 2025
Police officers patrol the check in area of the Milan's Malpensa international airport, in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Police officers patrol the check in area of the Milan's Malpensa international airport, in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Tuesday, March 22, 2016

MILAN — A major Italian airport was forced to close off parts of its terminal on Wednesday after a man reportedly set fire to check-in desks and caused damage with a hammer.

Terminal 1 of Milan Malpensa Airport was partially evacuated after a "lunatic set fire to the check-in area", according to the Lombardy Airports Association.

"The situation was quickly brought under control after the arrest of the madman who set fire to and destroyed several check-in counters," the association wrote on X.

The suspect has been identified by Italian media as a 28-year-old man from Mali. He'll reportedly appear in court for a fast-track hearing tomorrow.

The incident happened at around 11 am when the man doused check-in counters with flammable liquid before setting them alight, also damaging the nearby walls and information screens with a hammer, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Italian border force officers managed to restrain the man, while airport firefighters worked to put out the blaze, Varese News reported.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows passengers fleeing the check-in area as black smoke billows from a fire. A man is then seen approaching the suspect and hitting him on the head with a fire extinguisher, causing him to fall to the ground. Several other men then help to pin down the suspect, and one of them throws a hammer away.

The footage could not be independently verified by Euronews.

Photographs shared by the Lombardy Airports Association on X show hundreds of passengers standing outside the terminal next to fire extinguishers, as well as firefighters working inside the evacuated check-in areas — which are blanketed in black smoke.

A spokesperson for the provincial fire department told Italian media that "airport operations continued without significant disruption to air traffic".

Last month, flights were delayed at another airport in the city — Milan Bergamo — due to the death of a man who was sucked into the engine of a plane, local media reported. — Euronews


