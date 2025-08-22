Ursula von der Leyen 'extremely saddened' by situation of children in Gaza

BRUSSELS — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is "extremely saddened by the situation of the children in Gaza", Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta told reporters on Thursday.



"She is extremely saddened by the situation children are facing in Gaza. The president has said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is appalling," the spokesperson said in response to a question on the situation in Gaza.



Podesta said that Von der Leyen stood for the protection of children everywhere in the world, noting that she had spearheaded a call for the release of abducted Ukrainian children from Russian custody alongside US first lady Melania Trump.



"She has indeed raised the topic of the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with President Trump the other day in the presence of the European leaders and President Zelenskyy. This is, of course, a very important cause dear to her heart," Podesta said.



According to the Commission, Von der Leyen called relentlessly for a ceasefire in Gaza to protect the civilian population and to safeguard the right to the protection of children.



The European Commission also commented on the start of the operation of the Israeli Defence Forces to gain control over Gaza City and to expel its population in order to fight the remaining strongholds of Hamas, which has prompted international criticism.



The spokesperson said that von der Leyen denounced the operation at the beginning of August, calling on the Israeli government to reconsider its decision to occupy Gaza, whilst at the same time calling for all hostages to be released by Hamas.



The United Nations' UNICEF agency has said more than 50,000 children in Gaza have reportedly been killed or injured, and many of these through malnutrition. Another UN agency, UNRWA, has claimed that 20% of children in Gaza City were malnourished ahead of the military operation. — Euronews