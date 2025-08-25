France summons US envoy over antisemitism claims

PARIS — France says it will summon the US ambassador to Paris, Charles Kushner, over what it says are unacceptable allegations of failing to tackle a surge in antisemitism.



Kushner, who is Jewish and whose son is married to US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, made the comments in an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron in the Wall Street Journal.



Echoing Israel's criticism of France days earlier, Kushner said there had been an explosion of hatred towards Jews in France since the war in Gaza began.



"France firmly refutes these latest allegations" which are "unacceptable", said a foreign ministry statement, adding Kushner would be due to appear on Monday.



In his letter, the ambassador called on Macron to tone down his criticism of Israel and outlined examples of antisemitism which he said had "long scarred French life".



"In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized. Your own Interior Ministry has reported antisemitic incidents even at preschools."



He also said he stood ready to work with Macron and other French leaders to "forge a serious plan" to tackle the issue.



The ministry stressed that since the 1961 Vienna Convention ambassadors were not permitted to interfere in a country's internal affairs.



Kushner's letter echoes comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also wrote a letter to Macron last week. In it, he accused the French leader of contributing to antisemitism by calling for international recognition of a Palestinian state.



France plans to formally recognise Palestine in September.



When Macron made the announcement, he said "we must build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the Middle East. There is no alternative".



He has previously publicly criticised antisemitism as being against French values and increased security to protect synagogues and other Jewish centres in response to antisemitic incidents linked to the Gaza conflict.



The war was prompted by an attack in southern Israel by Hamas on 7 October 2023. It saw around 1,200 people killed and 251 others taken hostage.



Jerusalem launched an offensive in response which has killed more than 60,000 people in Gaza, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.



Last week, a famine was confirmed in Gaza City. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said more than half a million people were facing "catastrophic" conditions characterised by "starvation, destitution and death".



Israel denied there was starvation in the territory and labelled the report an "outright lie". — BBC