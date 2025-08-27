Ukraine knocks out 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity

KYIV — Ukraine has significantly intensified its attacks against Russia's energy sector over the past few weeks, inflicting significant losses on the primary source of financing of Moscow’s war machine.



Kyiv’s recent strikes on 10 Russian oil refineries have reportedly disrupted at least 17% of all of Russia’s refining capacity, an equivalent of 1.1 million barrels per day.



Ukraine’s targeted campaign is focused on refineries, oil depots and military-industrial sites. This way Kyiv disrupted Moscow’s ability to process and export oil. Ukraine’s campaign also created shortages in some Russian regions and in Moscow-annexed Crimea.



On Sunday, Kyiv targeted a gas terminal in the Leningrad region and an oil refinery in Samara.



A source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed to The Kyiv Independent news outlet that the SBU was behind the attack on the liquefied natural gas terminal.



"Russia trades oil and gas through this terminal with the help of a 'shadow fleet'. Drone sanctions from the SBU reduce the inflow of foreign currency that Russia needs to wage war," the source said.



The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also confirmed that Military Intelligence (HUR), the Unmanned Systems Forces and other defence agencies were behind the strike on the Syzran oil refinery in Samara, which "specialises in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other petroleum supplied to the Russian troops."



"The Syzran refinery has a design capacity of up to 8.5 million tons of crude oil per year, accounting for around 3.08% of Russia's total oil refining volume," General Staff wrote on Telegram.



Earlier this month, Ukraine also targeted the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, the largest in southern Russia, as well as large refineries in the Saratov and Rostov regions.



The refinery hits come as Russia's seasonal demand for gasoline from tourists and farmers peaks.



Russia had already tightened its gasoline export ban in July to deal with a spike in domestic demand, even before Kyiv intensified its attacks.



There were shortages of gasoline in some areas of Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, southern Russia and even the Far East.



In some areas there are huge queues at petrol stations and a system of coupons has been introduced recently. There are also reports in the Russian media that petrol is increasingly being sold only to organisations and businesses. — Euronews