EU delegation in Kyiv severely damaged by shock wave of Russian strike





KYIV — The shock wave unleashed by Russia's latest strike against Kyiv has "severely" damaged the delegation of the European Union in the Ukrainian capital, the bloc's ambassador Katarina Mathernova announced on Thursday morning.



The overnight attack, part of Moscow's campaign of sowing terror and chaos, has killed at least 10 people and left dozens injured, causing major destruction across the city.



"This is Moscow's true answer to peace efforts," Mathernova said.



Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, confirmed that all members of the EU delegation were "safe".



"Russia must stop its indiscriminatory attacks on civilian infrastructure immediately and join negotiations for a just and lasting peace," she said on social media.



António Costa, the president of the European Council, said he was "horrified" by the strike and expressed support for the Ukrainian people and the EU staff.



"The EU will not be intimidated. Russia's aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people," Costa said.



The Vienna Convention of 1961 foresees protection for diplomatic and consular premises against intrusion or damage, although it is not uncommon for these buildings to be impacted during wartime. The Kremlin has shown a consistent disinterest in upholding international rules throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



High Representative Kaja Kallas said the assault was a "choice to escalate and mock the peace efforts", referring to the mission led by US President Donald Trump and backed by European allies. The talks are currently focused on designing security guarantees for Ukraine and securing a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the latter appears keen to avoid.



In his reaction, Zelenskyy called on the international community to ramp up pressure on Russia to engage in serious negotiations.



"Russia still does not fear the consequences. Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin," Zelenskyy said.



"It is definitely time for new, tough sanctions against Russia for everything it is doing. All deadlines have already been broken, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war."



Euronews has reached out to the European Commission for comment. — Euronews