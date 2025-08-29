search-logo
Nkota sparkles on debut as Al Ettifaq edge Al Kholood

August 29, 2025
Mohau Nkota has debut to remember with opening goal for Al Ettifaq. (Credit: SPL)
Mohau Nkota has debut to remember with opening goal for Al Ettifaq. (Credit: SPL)

Saudi Gazette report

DAMMAM — South African sensation Mohau Nkota marked his RSL debut with a goal as Al Ettifaq claimed a 2-1 win over Al Kholood in Dammam.

Nkota, one of the most exciting signings of the summer, broke the deadlock with a confident strike midway through the first half, underlining his reputation as a rising star.

He nearly doubled his tally soon after, but his curling effort struck the post.

Al Kholood, under new manager Des Buckingham and making their first appearance under foreign ownership, responded strongly.

Former Blackburn defender John Buckley marked his debut with a well-taken equaliser before halftime.

But Al Ettifaq’s experience proved decisive. Captain Georginio Wijnaldum delivered yet again, restoring the lead with a clinical finish on the hour mark.

The Dutchman’s influence ensured the home side began their season with three points, while Al Kholood will take positives from a spirited display.


