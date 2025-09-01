Putin blames West and NATO for war in Ukraine at China summit

TIANJIN - Russian President Vladimir Putin openly blamed the West and NATO for his ongoing all-out war against Ukraine during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on Monday.



Putin defended his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, telling those gathered that the war was "a result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West," a reference to bloody Euromaidan protests in Kyiv, which ended in the removal of Kremlin-allied President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.



"The second reason for the crisis is the west's constant attempts to drag Ukraine into NATO," Putin added.



The Russian president has repeatedly lobbed similar accusations in the past without providing evidence.



The Russian leader spoke ahead of bilateral talks with Xi, where he was meant to update the Chinese president on Russia-US discussions about the ongoing war held in Alaska last month.



On Monday, Putin said he was hopeful that "understandings reached at the recent high-level Russian-American summit in Alaska are ... opening the way to peace in Ukraine."



Meanwhile, Xi announced China would accelerate the creation of an SCO development bank and pledged $1.4 billion in loans over three years for member states, seeking to expand the organisation's influence beyond its traditional security focus.



"Currently, as the global situation becomes more complex and turbulent, member states are facing more arduous safety and development responsibilities," Xi said in opening remarks to leaders from Russia, India and other SCO nations.



The Chinese president called for states to "oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc-based confrontation and bullying" while advocating for "an equal and orderly multipolar world" - language consistent with China's criticism of US global leadership.



Heads of state of 10 countries from Europe and Asia, including Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will continue talks on Monday.



Many of the leaders are expected to be present in Beijing on Wednesday at Xi's military parade marking 80 years since China's victory over Japan in World War II. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is scheduled to attend, together with Russia's Putin.



Founded in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has expanded from six founding members into a 26-nation family of 10 members, two observers and 14 dialogue partners spanning Asia, Europe and Africa.



The group has grown in influence since its inception 24 years ago, even while its goals and programmes remain murky, and name recognition is low.



Many also view it as part of Beijing’s plans to advance its name as a global player in the international arena. - Euronews