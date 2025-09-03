Compassion v fear: Delhi divided over stray dogs

DELHI — Days after an order by India's top court brought the issue of stray dogs in Delhi into the spotlight, tensions have risen in the city. Animal lovers say they face hostility and sometimes even violence for taking care of strays, while people who believe dogs should be off the streets argue they can be aggressive and dangerous.



Megha Malhotra has been feeding stray dogs in her residential complex for almost two years.



Every evening, she places food at a temporary feeding spot near her building's exit gate. "I enjoy taking care of them and feeding them," she says.



But in recent weeks, she has sensed growing unease among residents every time she puts out the food. Some have even confronted her, insisting she stop feeding the animals, she says.



Ms Malhotra says she usually prefers to stay calm in such situations. But of late, there have been instances where she's had to be more firm.



Such confrontations are becoming frequent in Delhi and many Indian cities as civic authorities grapple with a fast-growing population of stray dogs. Those who feed dogs do it out of compassion, and those who oppose it cite an increasing number of dog bites and attacks, some of which have also been fatal.



Animal lovers argue that much of the confusion stems from a recent Supreme Court order that has reignited a polarising debate: How should India manage its stray dog population in densely populated cities?



In August, the court modified its earlier directive requiring all stray dogs in Delhi to be moved into shelters. It instead ruled that dogs must be caught, vaccinated, sterilised and returned to their neighbourhood — but with a caveat that aggressive dogs and those carrying rabies should be moved to shelters.



The court also banned feeding strays in public spaces and asked civic authorities to designate specific areas where dogs can be given food.



But some residents interpreted this as a blanket prohibition on feeding dogs.



Long-time dog caregivers allege they are being harassed, assaulted and threatened, often by their own neighbours, who now believe feeding strays is illegal. In some cases, residents have tried to shoo away dogs from feeding spots to discourage people from providing them food.



"There is fear in the minds of people [that the dog would attack them]. What they don't get is that these animals just need love and care," Ms Malhotra says.



Stray dogs are a familiar presence across Indian cities, particularly in Delhi, which is estimated to have close to a million strays — though there has been no official count carried out in the last decade.



Most of these dogs are not considered feral. Rather, they are treated as "community animals", living alongside people and relying on them for food. From gated colonies to roadside tea stalls, they are woven into the fabric of daily urban life.



However, a rising number of people in Delhi and its satellite towns say they fear dog bites and argue that strays compromise safety and sanitation around their homes and public places. Packs of stray dogs can often be seen chasing children and the elderly.



"My husband and I are scared of sending our children out to play unsupervised. What happens if a dog bites them? Who will be responsible?" says Chetna Singh, a resident of north Delhi.



Government data shows that there were 3.7 million reported cases of dog bites across the country in 2024, out of which more than 25,000 were reported from Delhi.



Despite having a large number of stray dogs, India has no comprehensive policy for managing them beyond the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, which aims to reduce aggression and population through sterilisation and vaccination.



In Delhi specifically, there are 25 ABC centres which operate under a simple mandate: sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs, then return them to their original neighbourhoods. These centres are however overstretched and often face challenges in getting funds for seamless operations.



Meanwhile, municipal officials in Delhi have reportedly started working on identifying spots to feed dogs in accordance with the court order.



The Hindustan Times newspaper reported that the sub-committee on stray dogs has decided that sanitation workers in each zone will work with people and residential welfare associations to identify these spots.



The BBC reached out to the mayor's office and wrote to municipal officials for comment but has not received a response.



Activists say that authorities need to move swiftly on creating these spaces, while ensuring that feeders are not attacked in the meantime.



"Feeders have never been the issue. They are an important part of the solution," says activist Ambika Shukla. "They are the ones who ensure dogs are sterilised and vaccinated. They are the ones keeping them gentle."



Shelters agree. Staff at Neighbourhood Woof, a Delhi-based NGO, say sterilisation drives are far more efficient when local caregivers are involved.



"Feeders help us identify the dogs, and their presence makes it easier to pick them up and load them into vans. Most of the time, we don't even need sacks or ropes," says Deepak Nagar, who manages operations at the shelter.



In the absence of a clear strategy to deal with the problem, experts believe that sterilisation and vaccination remain the best long-term solutions for containing Delhi's dog population.



"Sterilisation is the only way forward," says Ms Shukla, adding that the method has also helped reduce rabies cases compared to the previous decade.



However, experts say that at least 70% of stray dogs in an area need to be sterilised to break the breeding cycle and effectively bring down their population.



For feeders like Ms Malhotra, the debate is about more than just numbers. It is about awareness and coexistence.



"One side needs to understand that animals need compassion, not sticks and cages. The other side [those feeding] should also be more responsible. Food should be placed in a secure corner, not in front of lifts or doorways," she says.



"The solution lies between compassion and caution." — BBC