Man armed with knives injures five in Marseille before being shot dead by police

September 03, 2025
A police officer in Marseille
MARSEILLE — A man who went on a stabbing rampage in the southern French city of Marseille injured at least five people before he was shot dead by police, authorities said.

Local prosecutor Nicolas Bessone said that the attack was carried out on Tuesday afternoon by a Tunisian national with legal residency status.

Bessone said that the suspect had been expelled from his hotel for not paying his rent. He returned armed with two knives and a baton, first attacking someone in the room he had previously occupied.

He then attacked the hotel manager before turning on the manager’s son and stabbing him in the back.

The prosecutor added that the man continued his rampage in a nearby snack bar and in the streets, trying to injure people at random, before he was "neutralised" by police.

He said the investigation was in its early stages and that the motive of the assailant was not known.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was expected to travel to Marseille later on Tuesday. — Euronews


